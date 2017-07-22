The season of open letters is here. After Saif Ali Khan explained his "nepotism" definition in an open letter, Kangana Ranaut has responded to it with another open letter of around 1,000 words. The fun part is both of them have put their view points on a plate with 90 percent diplomatic pointers.

In his open letter, Saif talked about the relationship between genetics and star kids, where he emphasised on nepotism being an investment on tried and tested genes. He also confessed that he had called Kangana and apologised for taking a dig at her at IIFA 2017 along with Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan.

Replying to Saif's open letter, Kangana wrote another one in Mid-Day. She started her letter by saying: "My dear friend Saif has written a letter on this topic and I would like to share my perspective. My request is that people must not misconstrue this and pit us against each other."

Later, she blasted at Saif with sugar-coated words. Check out a few of the points she made in her letter.

She said: "Saif, in your letter you mentioned that, 'I apologised to Kangana, and I don't owe anyone any explanation, and this issue is over.' But this is not my issue alone."

"In another part of your letter, you talked about the relationship between genetics and star kids, where you emphasised on nepotism being an investment on tried and tested genes. I have spent a significant part of my life studying genetics. But, I fail to understand how you can compare genetically hybrid racehorses to artistes!"

She slammed his view point by saying: "Are you implying that artistic skills, hard-work, experience, concentration spans, enthusiasm, eagerness, discipline and love, can be inherited through family genes? If your point was true, I would be a farmer back home."

"You also said that the media is to be blamed, since it is the real flag-bearer of nepotism. That makes it sound like a crime, which is far from the truth. Nepotism is merely a weakness of the human nature; it takes great deal of will-power and strength to rise above our intrinsic nature -- sometimes we excel, sometimes we don't."

At the end, she took a sly dig at her Rangoon co-star and said: "I think the privileged are the least to be blamed in this debate, since they are part of the system, which is set around chain reactions."

"So, should we make peace with nepotism? The ones who think it works for them can make peace with it. In my opinion, that is an extremely pessimistic attitude for a Third World country, where many people don't have access to food, shelter, clothing, and education."

To read the entire Kangana Ranaut's open letter, click HERE.

We wonder whether Saif will write a response to Kangana's open letter who slammed his views on nepotism. Who do you think is making the valid points? Share your views in the comment box below.