There were lot of speculations regarding the possibility of Virat Kohli being rested for the Sri Lanka Test series at home as he has been playing non-stop cricket in the last 12 months or so. However, the selectors decided to pick the player and opinions have been divided if the MSK Prasad-led panel made a wise call or not.

India have a tough tour of South Africa, starting in January next year, hence one thought that the selectors would rest him and help him be refreshed for the foreign tour.

Kohli has been playing continously, which includes some rigorous Test series against England, New Zealand and Australia at home, followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL), Champions Trophy and all other bilateral series.

Chief selector Prasad made it clear that the Indian captain will play all the three Test matches against Sri Lanka, though the team has only been announced for the first two. With limited-overs series set to take place after the Sri Lanka Test series, Kohli may get the rest he finally deserves during that period.

Former India captain and current India A coach Rahul Dravid feels one should not talk about it too much as Kohli will 'get rest when he wants'

"Everyone needs rest. Virat Kohli will get rest when he wants. I don't know why there is so much of discussion and controversy. Rotations are needed. There are a lot of matches being played, so you need to rotate the players. I think the management is taking right decision," news agency "ANI" quoted Rahul Dravid as saying.

There is no denying India have one of the most hectic cricket calendars in the world, and the selectors need to be wary of it and see that the player does not exhaust himself before some key series.

India might have been a dominant side across all formats of late, but they have played majority of their cricket in India. Next year will be a big test for Kohli and his men as they will play South Africa, England and New Zealand in their respective nations before World Cup 2019.

In such tough tours, India will need a refreshed Kohli to get the best out of himself and for the team.