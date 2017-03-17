Online marketplace ShopClues on Thursday launched a unique premium service – the Shopclues Surety Program — to ensure a hassle free shopping experience for its customers.

The service is in addition to the ShopClues Buyer Protection program which ensures an extensive 5 point quality check of the products along with the use of data analytics and secure dispatch to its customers in order to give them a seamless shopping experience. It is a scalable and cost-effective audit system which works best for the platform's true marketplace model, unlike inventory-led models which involve storing products in large quantities.

The program ensures that each ShopClues Surety product is rated on a set of quality parameters, evaluated and identified through an extensive research by the category experts. In order to make it user-friendly, the platform marks out the rating of the products classified into 'Best Buy', 'Great Buy', 'Value Buy' or 'Brand Authorised'. This allows the customer to make an optimal purchase decision while shopping on the platform.

With an increased focus on customer experience, the idea of the Surety program is to guide and assure customers in their buying journey and facilitate the best in class experience.

Nitin Kochhar, VP – Categories at ShopClues, said: "We have built a robust evaluation system which is a combination of audits (5-point checks) and technology (using data analytics) which makes it scalable and cost effective. Storing millions of products in inventory is neither scalable nor cost effective. ShopClues, being a true marketplace, believes that this is the right model for India where there are lacs of merchants with good quality products and should have an equal chance of doing business on the platform."

Radhika Aggarwal, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, ShopClues said, "ShopClues has always differentiated its value proposition from other e-commerce competitors by offering a wide variety of unstructured portfolio of products from local and regional merchants."

"This move is to give this large unstructured portfolio a structured approach. By accrediting products, we can provide our customers an unparalleled shopping experience," she added.