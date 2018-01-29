A shoe was reportedly thrown at Tamannaah Bhatia when she was in Himyathnagar, Hyderabad on Sunday, Januarý 28. The cops have arrested the miscreant and filed a case against him.

Reports say that Tamannaah Bhatia was in Himyathnagar to inaugurate a jewellery store. A person named Karimullah hurled a shoe at her when she was coming out of the store, but it missed his target and hit an employee.

The misreant was allegedly beaten up by the onlookers and taken into police custody immediately. During the interogation it was revealed that he is a B-tech graduate.

"Karimullah was immediately detained and during questioning revealed that he was apparently frustrated over the roles played by the actress in her recent movies," the inspector from Narayanguda Police Station told PTI.

Tamannaah, who has acted in over 50 films in multiple languages, has shot to global limelight after working in the Baahubali series. The actress was part of other films like Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, Jai Lava Kusa and Sketch in the last 12 months.

She is currently working on projects like Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Naa Nuvve, Queen Once Again, Marathi film ABC, Hindi film Khamoshi and Kunal Kohli's untitled Telugu film.