A shocking video has come up that shows a woman being thrashed in front of a crowd in Assam. The video has now gone viral on social media.

The recent incident reportedly took place in Dhing constituency in Nagaon district of Assam. The clip shows the woman standing in the middle of a crowd, and a man smacking canes on her back.

The man keeps caning the lady until she collapsed after the sixth blow. However, he did not stop even after she fell down, and hurled three more hits on the woman's back. Although several men and women were present while the horrific incident happened, no one went intervened to help her.

After she collapsed, a man and a lady carried her back inside the house. The person recording the video is even heard saying that "nothing will happen to her with such beating." Sources said that the woman committed some offence, following which the village leaders decided to punish her.

Local media reported that five persons were arrested after the video went viral. Incidents of such kangaroo court brutality keep coming up, and with the advent of social media, such incidents have started to grab more attention. Check the video here and comment your opinion.