The video was reportedly sent by Foerster to Kijuana Nige, who then posted the clip on Facebook. In the video, Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster can be seen snorting three white lines before going to a meeting, and reminiscing about previous times he had taken the drugs. The Miami Dolphins have released a statement saying they are aware of the video.
Shocking video shows Miami Dolphins coach Chris Foerster snorting white powder
- October 9, 2017 16:50 IST
