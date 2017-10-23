Undercover investigators captured footage near the town of Iquitos, Peru, showing illegal loggers taking a sloth from the wildlife and selling it at a market. Local illegal loggers can be seen cutting down a 100 foot tree whilst the terrified animal clings on for his life.
Shocking video shows illegal loggers capture sloth
- October 23, 2017 19:12 IST
