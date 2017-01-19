Shocking video shows Brooklyn bus plough into woman

  • January 19, 2017 17:01 IST
    By Storyful
Shocking video shows Brooklyn bus plough into woman Close
A security camera captured the shocking moment when a Brooklyn woman was knocked down and run over by a school bus while crossing the road on Friday, 13 January.New York Daily News reported that Ayse Ayaz survived the collision on the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Avenue M but was left with a broken leg, collarbone and ribs.
