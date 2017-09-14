Suspected military personnel can be seen forcing a group of men thought to be part of the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) group to lie face down in a river and drink the dirty water. The footage is believed to be from Abia state, filmed earlier in September. The army are investigating the video.
Shocking video allegedly shows Nigerian army abusing suspected IPOB members
- September 14, 2017 16:32 IST
