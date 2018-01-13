Boogie Woogie, Takeshi's Castle -- Jaaved Jaaferi reminds us of our beautiful childhood and brings a big smile on our face.

Jaaved, 53, was recently at the muhurat shot of his upcoming film Total Dhamaal. Yes, we will once again see the character Manav on-screen along with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Boman Irani.

But what was surprising was his look. We couldn't guess it was Jaaved Jaaferi for some time. Thick beard, toned heavy body - oh boy, did he just enter the cool 50 club? Because we are totally crushing over his new look.

Here are some recent pictures posted by fans:

SugarFactory#CelebJunction#Javedjaffery A post shared by Xavier (@goanguy09) on Jan 4, 2018 at 1:17pm PST

Dhamaal which released in 2007 had Jaaved Jaaferi look like this:

And something like this after that...

#birthday #jaavedjaaferi A post shared by Zaks (@zaks_the_legend) on Dec 3, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Aamir Khan sounds the mahurat clap... Madhuri Dixit switches on the camera... Anil Kapoor directs the mahurat shot... #TotalDhamaal shoot begins today... Directed by Indra Kumar... 7 Dec 2018 release." [sic.]

Last year, when he was in the US prepping for his role in the stage adaptation of Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, he had posted a picture on Twitter which surprised everyone.

Bored at 3am in LA in my bedroom wondering what 4 months of intense performances & a strict diet do #MonsoonWedding pic.twitter.com/JmHYgiyicx — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 27, 2017

The look left former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah stunned. He said: "Very inspiring.I'm tempted to ask you for your diet & workout plans Jaaved bhai but I'm afraid I haven't your discipline to see them through [sic.]."

He played the father of the bride, played by Naseeruddin Shah in the film, in the Mira Nair musical adaptation.