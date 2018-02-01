Swara Bhaskar's opinion on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat received both appreciations as well as criticism. Although Sonam Kapoor has not spoken anything about the film or Swara's "felt like a vagina" comment, it looks like the actress is very much in her Veere Di Wedding co-actress' side.

While Swara has been receiving massive flak for saying that Padmaavat promotes jauhar, many people have been talking in support of Swara on social media as well, saying that she has the right to put forward her opinion.

Also read: Ranveer Singh reveals Swara Bhaskar personally messaged him after watching Padmaavat

Although Sonam has not made any tweet in this regard, she has been liking a series of tweets that are made in support of Swara. Sonam's "likes" on tweets supporting Swara clearly proves that she also support's Swara's views or at least her right to express her views.

Most of the tweets that Sonam liked talk about Swara's right to express her views, and slamming the trolls for abusing her, however, there is one tweet that directly stated Padmaavat "lowered the standards for films", and Sonam liked this tweet too.

"Hey FYI, it's a good time to watch the superb "Anarkali Of Aarah" (Netflix). "Padmaavat" lowered our standards for films – "it's just a depiction yaar!" – We need a reminder that grim realities can be depicted responsibly with nuance. It also *happens* to star @ReallySwara [sic]," Rega Jha tweeted and Sonam liked it.

Check some of the tweets below that Sonam liked.

Supporting Swara for expressing her views, and supporting her opinion are two different things. Sonam liking the above mentioned particular tweet suggests that even she finds something wrong in Bhansali's film.

It is to be mentioned, it is SLB who had launched Sonam in his film Saawariya, and hence she is perhaps refraining from making any direct tweet or comment against Bhansali or Padmaavat. However, she liking a tweet that clearly ridicules Bhansali's most ambitious project Padmaavat appears little shocking.