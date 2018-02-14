Shilpa Shinde rose to stardom after having emerged as the winner of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11.

While a lot has been written about the actress including her ex-fiance Romit Raj with whom she called off her marriage at the last moment, years ago, not many are aware that Shilpa cancelled her marriage not once but on two occasions.

Yes, you read it right! The former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress has made the shocking confession.

In a recent interview with SpotboyE, Shilpa revealed that she saved herself from getting married on two occasions.

"In the first case, I realized that the man in question (read Romit Raj) was taking me for granted. In the second case, I felt that I was getting suffocated. That guy was getting too possessive," she said.

When asked to name the second man, Shilpa said, "Ab woh main nahin bataungi (I will not reveal it)," and quicky added, "Why not focus on the fact that I am so happy now?"

Recently, Arshi Khan made a startling statement on Shilpa that took the internet by storm. When asked to comment on Shilpa and Vikas Gupta's equation and if they will ever marry, Arshi said they would never tie the knot.

She, however, went a little overboard by saying that Shilpa had once told her inside the Bigg Boss 11 house that she would never marry.

When SpotboyE asked Shilpa to respond to Arshi's statement, she rubbished such rumours. However, Shilpa admitted that she told Arshi that marriage was not on her mind at the moment. After winning Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa is currently busy choosing good work and enjoying her freedom.