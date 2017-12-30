While Tiger Zinda Hai has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark (domestic collections) in just seven days, there is something that might affect the business of Salman Khan's blockbuster movie.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on December 21 had tweeted: "Tiger Zinda Hai screen count... India: 4600 Overseas: 1100 Worldwide total: 5700 screens [sic]."

And on December 29, he tweeted: "Tiger Zinda Hai screen count - Week 2... India: 3500+ Overseas: 1000 Worldwide total: 4500+ screens [sic]."

We wonder what pushed the distributors or multiplexes to reduce the number of shows in India despite the film's fabulous run. Reports suggest that it is because they want to accomodate the two new Hollywood releases of this week — Jumanji and The Greatest Showman.

While screen count is an issue, there is another problem that the makers of Tiger Zinda Hai are facing: The movie has been leaked online.

Yes, a clean print of Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman and Katrina Kaif has been leaked and is going viral on social media platforms. Free download and piracy like this will affect the box office result in the second week.

Coming to the performance of the film, Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2017 by crossing Golmaal Again and Ek Tha Tiger's lifetime collections, but has failed to match the glory of Baahubali 2 as far as box office records are concerned.

Tiger Zinda Hai had a record-breaking box office opening at the Indian box office, and became the highest-grossing Hindi movie of this year in just one week. The Salman-Katrina-starrer collected over Rs 50 crore in just two days, Rs 100 crore in three days, Rs 150 crore in four days and Rs 200 crore in seven days.