In a horrific incident that came to light on Wednesday, a home guard and a Government Railway Police constable are seen neglecting a gravely injured passenger and leaving him to die at the Sanpada station in Mumbai.

This merciless act by incident occurred on July 23 and was caught on the station's CCTV camera.

Left to die

In the first half of the video, an unidentified man was seen falling off a Panvel-bound train on the intervening night of July 22 and July 23 at around 12:59 am.

The man is seen lying in an injured condition. When a home guard and a Government Railway Police constable spotted him, instead of making an effort to comfort him, they stand there for around 15 minutes only to flung the poor man into the first class compartment of the next train that arrived at the station. Even as the train started to move, they did not bother about the risk and dumped him in.

Defying several Bombay High Court directions that say the Railway staff is responsible for shifting accident victims to the nearest hospital, the duo turned a blind eye.

The man was found by the maintenance staff on July 23 afternoon when they went to clean the train in the rail yard.

Though he was immediately rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. The injured person failed to get any medical aid for over 10 hours.

Rail staff suspended

After an internal inquiry proved the accused guilty, the Central Railways has terminated the home guard and the constable has been suspended by GRP.

For dereliction of duties, services of home guard has been terminated & constable is suspended by GRP pic.twitter.com/bCcGxIECg8 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 23, 2017

However, the Central Railways refused to reveal the identity of the accused.

The act was also criticised by many on Twitter.

Action of homegaurd and constable at mumbai railway station shows us where the humanity in india is heading to#mumbaistation#shame#police — Sandeep Singh (@833afaad8f50488) August 23, 2017

Very callous attitude. Cold-blooded guard n constable, & also commuters. Can't be called as humans who can't even help another person. — vijayalaxmi vedant (@vijayavedant) August 23, 2017

Railway activist Samir Zaveri, who lost his legs in a railway accident in 1989, since then, devoted his life to helping victims of railways accidents, has also condemned the merciless incident.

"It is the moral duty of railway staff to rush the injured person to a hospital. It's very sad that no one noticed the victim when the train reached Panvel," said the activist, who runs The Samir Zaveri Railway Helpline according to Times of India.

Every day, several people get injured and die in railway accidents in the Mumbai suburban section. This year, 1,874 people have lost their lives, reported TOI.