Priyanka Chopra who is swamped with work filming the Quantico season 3 fell off a moving car recently while shooting.

Her co-star Russell Tovey is seen with her. Well, don't worry, the video will leave you in splits as the car is not moving but the background is. Isn't that cool and hilarious at the same time?

Priyanka has also chopped her hair for the show and we are waiting desperately for Quantico to go on air.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra had an eventful weekend recently as she was seen rubbing shoulders with Sofia Vergara, Elizabeth Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi and Mubina Rattonsey at a dinner gala for cancer research in Los Angeles over the weekend.

I feel so weird and excited about this ? I love Priyanka's long hair but then I'm so intrigued to see the new hairstyle pic.twitter.com/6zFFOWzatK — Athina (@PC_LOVE_Europe) November 14, 2017

And boy, she looked chic at the party. Giving herself a fun break from filming, the Baywatch actress chose to wear a gorgeous cold-shoulder blue-yellow outfit for the event.

The drool-worthy gingham dress caught many eyes at the event and online. The atypical yellow-and-blue dress from Preen by Thornton Bregazzi sported a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. She resorted to minimal makeup and donned a chocolatey shade of lipstick.

PC flaunted her assets and flashed her million–dollar smile for the cameras as she was seen having a good time with many celebrities.

NYC has officially become the actress's second home, first being Mumbai, as Chopra now has a house in the US city. The Hollywood star has recently informed fans that she finally found a house in Manhattan by sharing a stunning view from her new home.

Before the swanky four-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, Chopra was staying in studio rentals and hotels for her work commitments. According to Mumbai Mirror, she has kept the decor simple, with life quotes and other messages embossed on the walls of the apartment — all of which are gifts from her friends and fans.