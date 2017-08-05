Usher is being sued by two women and a man who claim that he knowingly infected them with STD.

Lisa Bloom, who is representing the individuals, said in a tweet that one of the alleged victims will come forward and speak at a press conference that will be held on Monday. The identities of the other two will not be revealed just yet.

"On Monday, August 7, attorney Lisa Bloom will file a California lawsuit on behalf of three individuals, all of whom allege that Usher had sexual contact with them after 2012, and failed to warn them of his alleged STD, as required by law. One of the accusers will speak at the press conference. The others will be named in the complaint as Jane Doe and John Doe and will remain private," Bloom stated in a press release posted to her Twitter account on Friday.

Usher was allegedly diagnosed with herpes around 2009 or 2010, and it was earlier reported that he paid a woman $1.1 million in 2012 to settle a lawsuit after she claimed to have contracted herpes from him.

Usher's current wife, Grace Miguel, is unburned by the lawsuit and is sticking by her man. But his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, who was dragged into the scandal, recently revealed that she's clean.

"I'm good and my health everywhere is great," she wrote in the comments of an Instagram post. She also requested her fans to take her name out of the discussion, stating that "some issues are not my business, ex-husbands, ex-friends, snakes, hoes, characters."

"Not my circus, not my clowns," she added.