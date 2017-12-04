Natalie Portman has joined the list of women who have come forward about their harrowing experiences of sexual harassment within Hollywood, and her story is all sorts of chilling as the Oscar-winning actress didn't even realise that she was almost assaulted!

The Black Swan actress has spoken out about how she was propositioned by an unnamed Hollywood producer to take a lift on his private jet. While nothing severe had happened between her and the alleged mogul after she rejected his advances, Natalie, 36, revealed that initially, she had no clue that she was being assaulted.

According to her, she realised his behaviour was inappropriate only after the emerging plethora of sexual assault claims that have been circulating Hollywood since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke out.

"I was like, yeah, why wouldn't I accept a flight on a private plane with a big group of people? And I showed up and it was just the two of us and then one bed was made on the plane," she said, recounting her experience. "I said, 'This doesn't make me feel comfortable' and that was respected."

But that doesn't stop her from claiming that she herself had "normalised" the incident, being unable to realise that she too, in fact, had almost become a victim of sexual harassment within the entertainment industry.

"That was super not OK," she pointed out. "That was really unacceptable and manipulative. I was scared," she admits now, going on to further explain that though she wasn't directly harassed by the producer, the recent events have changed her perspective on the incident.

"I think my first reaction when I heard everybody coming out was, "Wow, I'm so lucky that I haven't had this'," she shared. "And then, on reflection, I was like, 'OK, I definitely have never been assaulted. But I've had discrimination or harassment on almost everything I've ever worked on in some way."

The Star Wars alum is just one of the many women who have opened up with their realizations of inappropriate conduct that has been shoved their way, all in lieu of acquiring roles and work within the showbiz industry.

Not to mention, over 50 women – including Hollywood A listers – have joined arms in their allegations against the movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, and ever since his scandal broke out, actors like Kevin Spacey, Ed Westwick, and even Charlie Sheen have been exposed for sexual misconduct.