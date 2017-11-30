Beyonce and Jay Z
Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jay Z – otherwise known as Mr Beyonce – has finally opened up about the cheating scandal clouding his marriage, and this just proves that there's no messing with the Queen Bey.

Ever since the release of Beyonce's superhit album Lemonade, the world has been going insane wondering how does someone even fathom the idea of cheating on Beyonce? Because, well, she's Beyonce!

And now Jay Z has all the answers.

In an extensive interview with T: The New York Times Style Magazine, the 47-year-old rapper gave fans and followers a faint glimpse of what went down, or up in flames, almost. He spoke on the cheating rumours, admitted to infidelity and also how the power couple survived it.

"You know, most people walk away, and like divorce rate is like 50 percent or something 'cause most people can't see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone's face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself," he told the outlet.

"So, you know, most people don't want to do that. You don't want to look inside yourself. And so you walk away."

Despite having never walked away and now the proud father to a pair of twins and an adorable five-year-old daughter with Beyonce, Jay Z does admit that it hasn't always been easy.

He credited the comeback mostly to therapy. "I grew so much from the experience," he said. "But I think the most important thing I got is that everything is connected. Every emotion is connected and it comes from somewhere. And just being aware of it. Being aware of it in everyday life puts you at such a ... you're at such an advantage."

As sad as Jay Z feels about causing all that pain to Beyonce, looks like her fandom isn't ready to forgive him just yet. Especially after his album 4:44 has eight Grammy nominations, despite he implying infidelity in his lyrics.

And sure enough, they showed their emotions on Twitter.

And then there are always the wiser ones looking at the bigger picture.