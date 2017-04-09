Hollywood might lead by example as one of the most prestigious film industries around the world. But far from the reality, child exploitation by powerful Hollywood predators has been rampant.

Recently, it came to notice of the media that Alec Baldwin filmed steamy scenes with underage Nikki Reed during the shooting of Mini's First Time (2006). He revealed this in his new memoir while claiming he was horrified to learn that she was underage. Members of the crew later responded that in fact Baldwin was aware that Reed was only 17 at the time.

Talking about Baldwin's scandal involving underage stars, we have gathered a few A-list stars whose names have been involved in abuse scandals.

Woody Allen

The Woody Allen- Dylan Farrow saga is known as one of the most infamous child abuse controversies of Hollywood. In 1993, this shocking incident came to everyone's notice after Woody Allen's 1992 custody suit against his former partner Mia Farrow. The custody case documents revealed: "On August 13, 1992, seven days after he learned that his seven-year-old daughter Dylan had accused him of sexual abuse, Woody Allen began this action against Mia Farrow to obtain custody of Dylan, their five-year-old son Satchel, and their fifteen-year-old son Moses..."

Corey Haim

Hollywood's 80s child superstar Corey Haim confessed to Corey Feidman on the set of The Lost Boys that he was raped by a Hollywood superstar actor. He told Feldman that 'an adult male convinced him that it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations.' His friends told Radar Online following his untimely demise: "He fooled him. Corey was vulnerable, and he fell for this person. He believed, like so many victims, that he was 'in love' with his abuser. He was so confused by the sexual encounter, and believed it was love."

Roman Polanski

Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski pleaded guilty for having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old model at Jack Nicholson's house in 1977. The Rosemary's Baby director was arrested and charged with rape, but fled the US on the eve of sentencing. The French-Polish director could face a tough battle in the future as he seeks to resolve his four-decade-old rape conviction.

Bob Villard

Popular Hollywood manager and photographer Bob Villard, who represented child actors Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio, was charged with transportation of child pornography. Thousands of photos of boys in skimpy bathing suits were reportedly found at his home. Following this, Villard was sentenced to three years probation in 2001. He was jailed after another no contest plea in 2005 to committing a lewd act on a 13-year-old boy who sought him out as an acting coach.

Victor Salva

Director Victor Salva was convicted of molesting 12-year-old actor Nathan Winters. He confessed to the crime in 1988. Salva, a one-time protégé of Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, was jailed for three years in 1988. He served 15 months. He did not work in Hollywood for five years following his conviction.

Brian Peck

In 2004, actor Brian Peck admitted that he molested his young protégé who happened to be a Nickelodeon child star. However, this revelation did not affect his career at all. Even after the revelation, the X-Men actor continued to work with underage actors. But later, the Living Dead actor served 16 months in prison.