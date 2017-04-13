Spanish officers used riot gear, batons and police vehicles to break up the large crowd of rowdy Leicester supporters in Plaza Mayor, ahead of the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on 12 April. The Foxes went on to lose the game 1-0 in the Spanish capital.
Shocking footage of heavy handed riot police and Leicester City fans in Madrid
Spanish officers used riot gear, batons and police vehicles to break up the large crowd of rowdy Leicester supporters in Plaza Mayor, ahead of the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on 12 April. The Foxes went on to lose the game 1-0 in the Spanish capital.
- April 13, 2017 15:17 IST
-