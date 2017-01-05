- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
Shocking Facebook Live torture video of man with mental health issues
Four people are in custody and Chicago police are investigating a Facebook Live video showing a group holding a man hostage, tying his mouth shut and cutting him. The video was streamed on Tuesday, 3 January.
Most popular