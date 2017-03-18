A shocking news has come up about Kapil Sharma beating Sunil Grover in a drunken state. It has been reported that The Kapil Sharma Show host and Sunil were travelling on a flight when the former got physical with him.

Kapil and Sunil were travelling back to Mumbai after a performance in Melbourne. The standup comedian got drunk on board and approached Sunil to humiliate him with abusive words, according to SpotboyE.

Soon Kapil started throwing punches at him and continued saying, "Tu hai kaun? Tera show flop gaya tha, tu mera naukar hai, Australia mein bhi jo show kiya khud se who flop tha," the report said.

All the other passengers are said to have been shocked and demanded an emergency landing until other members of The Kapil Sharma Show team stopped the fight. The report further said that having got his second movie Firangi, Kapil has been behaving arrogantly with his team members and insults them for being restricted to just TV.

Meanwhile, Kapil and Sunil have unfollowed each other on Twitter. This reported fight between the two, and Kapil's change in behaviour might harm The Kapil Sharma Show as it is being speculated that Sunil will quit the show after this nasty episode.

While Kapil today surprised all by sharing a photo of his girlfriend on Twitter, this reported dark side of the comedian will surely shock his fans. Below is the tweet in which Kapil introduced his girlfriend Ginni: