In a shocking turn of events, Vivek Dahiya of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame and his entire unit, who were shooting for a show in Mumbai, were attacked by some unidentified men.

According to India Forums report, two drunk men with swords – lingering in the area – attacked the unit in the wee hours of Saturday, January 13.

"All necessary permissions had been taken to shoot and the shooting was happening late at night, as its a horror genre show. At around 2 AM, these armed and drunk men attacked the unit all of a sudden," a source told the website.

The source added: "They even slashed the director's car and there was chaos on the sets as everyone was running around trying to save their lives. Luckily no one was hurt. Eventually, the police was called and the two were arrested."

Confirming the news, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's husband said: "Yes, sadly we had such an incident while shooting. It's making me wonder what kind of security measures are taken while we shoot outdoors. While we had four security guards on the premises, they were the first to run, leaving the entire unit exposed to danger!"

Meanwhile, the upcoming sequence of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will see Divyanka aka Ishita in a completely different look. The actress will don a Haryanvi village girl to get the truth of Simmi. A picture of the actress in her Haryanvi look has surfaced where she is seen dressed like a villager, wearing a nose ring and silver bangles. Divyanka looks unrecognisable in the picture.

In other news, Vivek, who is quite active on social media, often posts photos and videos of him and Divyanka. In one of the videos shared by the actor, he is seen being hit by the actress on his face.

In the video, Vivek tried to scare Divyanka by wearing a scary movie mask. The actress, who was unaware of Vivek's mischief, got scared and reacted by hitting him in the face. Divyank's reaction leaves one in splits.