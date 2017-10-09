Anushka Sharma launched her own clothing line called 'Nush' recently. But looks like the actress is in for a big trouble now!

The actress, who launched 160 pieces of her Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, has apparently taken her direct inspiration (as they call 'copy' these days) from a Chinese e-commerce website, Alibaba.com. And similar designs are all over Aliexpress, Wish and Taobao, which are all Chinese wholesale websites.

Woah! This is shocking.

If this is really true, then Anushka could be in quite some soup for cheating and unethical practices, as these are not the original designs as she claimed.

Buying goods from China and selling in India is a common practice. But along with the celebrity status, comes a tag of responsibility.

And if Anushka Sharma has not bought these items, she will still be guilty of copyright infringement, as the designs are ditto copy.

Check out the orginal items:

During the launch, Anushka confessed saying she took over a year and was completely involved in choosing the styles, colours and fabrics for NUSH.

Anushka Sharma had said, "My nature is such, that if I'm choosing to do something, I become completely involved. NUSH, my clothing line is my second entrepreneurial venture after my production banner Clean Slate Films.

"Now with clothing, I not only had to do something that I really believed in but also keep in mind that each one of us is unique and have our own dressing styles that suit us. As a young girl, shopping for clothes that suited my sense of fashion under one roof was a struggle. I would end up going to different stores to put together the right casual ensemble.

"With NUSH, we endeavour to bring fashionable and beautiful clothes that you can wear to work, to college, to an evening do or even just to hang out casually, all under one label. I have personally taken interest in the styles of NUSH, so there's a bit of myself in all the outfits. NUSH is for every woman who is her own stylist."