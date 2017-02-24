Shocking CCTV footage shows armed robbery in Brighton

Shocking CCTV footage shows armed robbery in Brighton Close
Dramatic CCTV footage has been released by Sussex Police, showing a knifepoint robbery of a Co-Op in Brighton. Two men stole around £2,500 from the shop on 16 December 2016. Police say this crime could be linked to a similar robbery in a different Co-Op in Brighton four days later.
