Bigg Boss 11 is all set to entertain you with their unexpected turn of events as Dhinchak Pooja, who has just entered the house as a wildcard contestant in the last Weekend ka Vaar episode, has received a special power to decide next week's eliminations in the house.

Yes. As weird as the twist can be, the Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj hitmaker will have the authority to decide who should be saved from the nominated inmates from this week's elimination and who will bid adieu to the show once and for all, according to the reports.

Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani, Sapna Choudhry, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi and Benafsha have been nominated for this week's eliminations.

Last week, the makers of the show had announced that there will be no eviction which came as a Diwali bonus for the contestants. However, this week, there are chances that you might witness double elimination due to the unpredictable format of the show.

big twist, the nomination task will have Dhinchak Pooja’s huge decision involved #BB11 — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) October 23, 2017

Double Eviction chances This week #BB11 — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) October 23, 2017

It remains to be seen how Shilpa Shinde will react to Dhinchak Pooja's ultimate power to eliminate the contestants since the former had ganged up with Hina Khan to insult the newly entered wild card contestant.

Rishton ke imtihaan mein kaun hoga pass aur kaun hoga fail? Watch the nominations, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSpoilerAlert pic.twitter.com/lELJ4yve18 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 23, 2017

On a related note, Priyank Sharma, who was shown the exit door after getting physical with Akash Dadlani, is the second wild card contestant who is rumoured to have already entered the house.