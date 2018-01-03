In a bizarre incident, a 29-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, Sangeeth Kumar, has claimed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is his mother.

Kumar claims that the former Miss World gave birth to him through IVF in London in 1988 before she took the world by storm by winning the prestigious beauty pageant in 1994.

"I was born to her by IVF in London in 1988. I was brought up in Chodavaram from age three to 27. I was with my grandmother Brinda Krishnaraj Rai's family at the age of one and two in Mumbai. My grandfather Krishnaraj Rai died in April 2017 (March), and my uncle name is Aditya Rai," Kumar told media persons in Mangaluru, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

Further, he is confident that his "mother" has separated from her husband Abhishek Bachchan and hence wants her to live with him in Mangaluru, which also happens to be the beauty queen's hometown.

"My mother got married in 2007 with Abhishek Bachchan and she is separated, living alone. I want my mom to come and live with me in Mangaluru. It's already 27 years since I separated from my family, I miss her a lot. I don't want to go to Vishakapatnam, at least I want my mother's number so that I'll be free," he continued.

"I'm getting enormous headache and anger at my native place, most of my relatives have manipulated things since childhood, otherwise I would have come back to my mother before itself with clear information. Due to lack of information, I could not come to my mother, so now I got all clarity. Ultimate thing is I want my mom," Kumar concluded.

Such claims are hard to believe as many fans try such tactics to gain popularity at the expense of the celebrity's reputation.

A few weeks ago, a couple from Melur, Tamil Nadu, claimed to be biological parents of Tamil star Dhanush.