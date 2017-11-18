The controversy around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is escalating day by day. Right from Karni Sena's threats of beheading actress Deepika Padukone to CBFC's refusal to take the film for certification citing technical reasons, the row is getting murkier.

As protests rage against the movie, Deepika recently said in a Mumbai Mirror interview that she will never feel scared (of the threats) rather she feels "angry as a woman, an artiste and a citizen of this country."

Meanwhile, the entire Padmavati row has irked Deepika's xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Ruby Rose.

Taking to Twitter, the Australian actress wrote: "I am in shock at reading what my dear friend is going through but in absolute awe of her strength and courage. Deepika you are one of the strongest women I know."

I am in shock at reading what my dear friend is going through but in absolute awe of her strength and courage. Deepika you are one of the strongest women I know. https://t.co/wrEaO9WZA0 — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) November 18, 2017

Speaking of the controversy, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly returned the film to the makers citing some 'technical deficiencies,' which might delay the release of the much-anticipated period drama.

It is being said that the Bhansali's magnum opus has already been screened for certain media personalities and this has apparently irked the CBFC members and landed the movie in hot water.

CBFC chairman, Prasoon Joshi, told ANI, "Disappointing that Padmavati is being screened for media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the film. This compromises role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry."

"It's myopic to treat certification process haphazardly to suit convenience. On one hand, holding CBFC responsible and pressurizing to accelerate process and on another hand, attempt to subvert the very process, sets an opportunistic precedent."

Talking about the delay in the certification of the film, the lyricist further added, "Padmavati's application came up this week for review. Makers admit paperwork isn't complete. The disclaimer whether the film is a work of fiction/historical was left blank and on being asked to provide important documents, target CBFC for 'looking the other way'. It is surprising."

Addressing the furore over Padmavati, the Bajirao Mastani actress told Mumbai Mirror, "I will never feel scared. Fear is not an emotion I have ever identified with."

She also added, "Yes, people are allowed to express themselves without having even seen the film. And having worked in the film, I can assure you it's one film every Indian will be proud of. I'm glad we are showcasing Padmavati's journey. Her story needs to be told not just to people in this country but across the world."

Padmavati is slated to be released in theatres on December 1, 2017.