A purported video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan allegedly slapping his security guard at a rally in the Dhar district of his state on Monday has taken the internet by storm.

After the video went viral, the Congress on Tuesday demanded that Chouhan be booked for his act. They even described his behaviour as a product of being "blinded by power".

"We demand that Chouhan be booked for hitting his securityman under Section 353 (assault to deter a public servant from performing his duty) of IPC," Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajay Singh said.

BJP defends Chouhan's actions

However, the BJP rubbished the Congress' allegations and said Chouhan slapped his security guard as a defence mechanism for stepping on his foot.

"There was a huge crowd around Chouhan, and the security man twice stepped on the chief minister's injured foot. In an immediate human or knee-jerk reaction, Chouhan only removed him to protect himself and the action was never intended to hurt anyone with any ill-intention," senior BJP leader Dr Hitesh Bajpai was quoted as saying by PTI.

Here's the video of Chouhan slapping his security guard:

Dhar ke sardarpur me ek youvak ko CM Shivraj singh Chouhan me thappad Maraa... pic.twitter.com/RH8JY0pKfv — Anil Solanki (@AnilSol05582304) January 16, 2018

However, the bigger that question remains that, is it right to slap anyone — especially a security guard who is merely doing his duty of shielding a person in a crowded rally and accidentally steps on the eminent person's foot?

Chouhan's behaviour did not go down well with a section of the Twitterati, who they have condemned his actions.

@BJP4India @narendramodi Empowered by PM GUSTO SLOGANS & UP CM absolve own criminal cases SEEMS to have STRENGTHENED GANGSTER MINDSET Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slaps man during a rally in Sardarpur, Dhar District #VVIPMukhyaMantri — Anthony Saldanha (@AnthonySald) January 17, 2018

BJP LEADERS CHIEF MINISTERS BEHAVE STREET GANGSTER BEHAVIOR & BHAKTS MUST BE PROUD @rishibagree @India_Policy @AskAnshul @DickDarryl Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slaps man during a rally in Sardarpur, Dhar District #VVIPMukhyaMantri pic.twitter.com/ysAqWpnfk4 — Anthony Saldanha (@AnthonySald) January 17, 2018

@BJP4India @PMOIndia @OfficeOfRG @DrKumarVishwas @JagratiShukla29 @republic Mr. Shivraj Singh Ji has beaten up his body guard ..this is inhumanity..ShivRaj Hatao BJP Bachao ...BJP Lao ..ShivRaj hatao....he should be removed my MP immediately pic.twitter.com/wCU9huFZcF — Rakeshh K Tiwaari (@Rakesh_tiwari88) January 16, 2018

Chouhan is not the only saffron party politician who is being accused of misusing his powers.

In another video that surfaced online on Wednesday, a BJP leader from Jharkhand's Latehar named Rajdhani Yadav was seen assaulting and arguing with a district transport officer because his nameplate was removed from his personal car.

#WATCH Latehar: BJP leader Rajdhani Yadav slaps and argues with District transport officer over removal of a nameplate from his personal car. Yadav was later arrested. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/TPOBmqwUWv — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

However, in this case, Yadav was arrested.

