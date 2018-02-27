Shivaraj Kumar's Tagaru has got an earth-shattering opening at the Sandalwood box office. The movie was released in over 350 screens in India on February 23.

"Tagaru has got an extraordinary opening. It was released in 250 single screens and 50 multiplexes in Karnataka. The film has got a fantastic response from every nook and corner of the state," Jayanna, the distributor of the movie, told International Business Times, India.

"In fact, this is the biggest opening for Shivaraj Kumar after Jogi and Mufti," the distributor said. Be it in terms of business or ticket sales, Tagaru has broken the previous records of Shivaraj Kumar, say industry insiders.

However, Jayanna refused to reveal the box office numbers. "All I say is that it has got a fantastic start. We do not want to give inflated numbers to boost the collection," he said.

There were reports that Tagaru had minted around Rs 20 crore in four days, but Jayanna said no movie in Sandalwood has achieved such a feat. "My own movies have not made such collections in a week," he said.

The movie has reportedly turned out to be the biggest opener for Dhananjay and Manvitha Harish as well.

Shivaraj Kumar's Bangara s/o Bangarada Manushya with Jayanna was a dud at the box office, but the Hatrick Hero's Mufti recovered all the losses and Tagaru is reaping gold for him.

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy will reportedly watch Tagaru at a special screening on Wednesday, February 28, at Siddalingeshwara Theater in Bengaluru.