At least 45 people lost their lives after a bus plunged into the Tons River in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

The accident happened in the remote Nerwa area of the Shimla district. There were 56 passengers in the bus, which was travelling from Vikasnagar to Tuini in Uttarakhand.

Forty-five bodies have been recovered as of now while a search is underway to locate the rest of the passengers, Superintendent of Police Shimla DW Negi told ANI.

The accident took place on the Uttarakhand-Himachal border in Sirmaur district in Himachal territory, Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Rohan Chand Thakur was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

The Sirmaur Police, along with a team of doctors, have reached the spot and begun the rescue and relief operations at the accident spot, which is located around 190 kms from Shimla. A commandant from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already left for the accident site with a helicopter from Dehradun to assist in the rescue operation.

The Uttarakhand government has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident. The government will give Rs 50,000 to the severely injured and Rs 25,000 for those injured in the accident.