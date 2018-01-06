Shilpa Shinde is one of the strongest contenders to win Bigg Boss 11. Be it selflessly making delicious food for all the housemates, nominating herself in order to save others or supporting friends wholeheartedly, the former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has become viewers' favourite. Shilpa's fans have increased multiple folds after her stint inside the house and many have been calling her the righteous player on the show.

In fact, the former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress has broken the record of the highest tweet count for any Bigg Boss contestant ever in all seasons till date.

And now, report has been doing the rounds that her popularity has gained her a project. The actress will star in a new show to be telecast on Colors TV, after her stint on Bigg Boss 11, which is ending in a week's time.

"The channel has chalked out a plan. They are developing a new show with Shilpa. Once BB goes off air, she will mostly be offered the TV show", a source told DNA.

If the news turns out to be true, it will surely be a treat to her who miss her on screen. Shilpa has been away from the small screen after Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai controversy negatively affected her career. But thankfully, Bigg Boss 11 came as a ray of hope for her and her popularity served as an added advantage.

For the uninitiated, Shilpa became a household name with her character Angoori Bhabhi on the sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, and her punch line "Sahi Pakde Hain" became equally popular. However, the actress soon got embroiled in a controversy after she accused producer Benaifer Kohli of mental torture.

Further, Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) imposed a lifetime ban on her by prohibiting broadcasters and producers from working with her until she apologised to the association and compensated Benaifer for the losses incurred because of her.

This created a hurdle in Shilpa's acting career and forced her to seek political intervention to resolve the matter. However, the representatives of the association denied banning Shilpa from acting on the small screen.

If this was not enough, in early 2017, a fresh controversy erupted and then took an extremely ugly turn with Shilpa filing a sexual harassment case against Binaifer's husband Sanjay Kohli.

Meanwhile, Shilpa along with Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi are nominated for eviction this week. With the voting lines being closed, the makers got the four contestants out of the house to a nearby mall in Mumbai.

The four contestants in the danger zone had to appeal to the people present in the mall to save them from getting eliminated this weekend.

However, little did the makers know that the situation will go out of hand as a huge crowd turned up in the mall to vote for their favourite contestants. Despite the participants being made to stand in a life-sized jail, the excited fans reached out to them and almost broke the jail. The guards that were inside the jail along with the four contestants tried their best to keep the mob away from them but the situation went out of control.