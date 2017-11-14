Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde is likely to be back on a TV show after her journey in the reality show concludes.

Shilpa, who rose to fame with Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, had an ugly fight with the makers of the comedy show. Vikas was one of the makers of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, and it is believed that he was one of the reasons behind Shilpa quitting the show.

However, things have started to become very sweet between Shilpa and Vikas inside Bigg Boss 11 house. As part of nominations task, Vikas was asked to sacrifice his favourite jacket to save Shilpa from elimination.

Surprisingly, Vikas readily agreed to destroy his much-loved jacket, but with a promise from Shilpa. A sneak-peek video has come out in which Vikas is seen saying that he will sacrifice his jacket for Shilpa if the latter promises him of working with him again.

This sweet gesture from Vikas apparently melted Shilpa's heart, who responded to him with a flying kiss, suggesting that she has agreed to work with Vikas in near future. Now this will certainly make fans of Shilpa happy. Watch the sneak peek here:

.@lostboy54 sacrifices his favorite jacket to save Shilpa from nominations! Did you expect this? Watch #BB11 tonight at 10:30 PM! pic.twitter.com/YbawhpgNFs — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 14, 2017

Earlier, Shilpa had alleged that the makers of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai had mentally tortured her, and had even accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexually harassment.

Initially, Vikas and Shilpa were two contestants who couldn't tolerate each other inside Bigg Boss 11 house. The two had constant fights and they used to disturb each other almost every day. However, things have started to become very smooth between the actress and Vikas, at least inside Bigg Boss 11 house.