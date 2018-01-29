Businessman Raj Kundra and actor Sachiin Joshi have got into a big spat with regard to Indian Poker League. The duo has accused each other of fraud, and the brawl has now reached the court.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, who had launched Indian Poker League last year, alleged that Sachiin bought a team in the tournament, but defaulted on payments worth Rs 40 lakh. On the other side, Sachiin accused Raj of rigging the tournament by ensuring a particular team's victory, for which the former backed out from the league.

"Yes, we have sent legal notice to Sachiin Josh. He has been terminated from the Match Indian Poker League for defaulting on payments, as his cheque for Rs 40 lakh has bounced. During the launch of his team Goa King's he took full advantage of the publicity events. However, after the event he avoided my calls and messages. I thought he was a friend. I am completely disappointed," Kundra told Mumbai Mirror.

Sachiin's representative responded to the allegations with other accusations that includes rigging of Indian Poker League.

"Raj Kundra initiated a poker tournament by the name of Match IPL and around 10 teams were formed. There were commitments made which weren't delivered. When we got to know that the tournament was rigged for a specific team to win, we withdrew our participation and did not sign any agreement. We made sure that the payments don't clear as there was nothing to pay for and also informed other partners that we are out of this fraudulent tournament. We are pursuing this legally and will make sure that this goes through the right justice channels," Manoj Asrani, Group CMO of Joshi's firm Viiking Ventures told the publication.

Meanwhile, the duo got into an ugly Twitter spat regarding this issue. Both Raj and Sachiin started mudslinging each other on the micro-blogging site. This fight between the two has certainly got too nasty. Check the tweets below:

What’s confusing is @sachiinjoshi if u couldn’t afford a team why commit? If you needed more time to pay u could have asked. But to wait till the events over and taken full branding and then making your CMO mouth off airing his ignorance doesn’t say much about ur groups ethics! — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 29, 2018

I don’t show a false picture to people and become proxy owners to #ipl team.,and fool people in the world Coz I can’t afford @TheRajKundra my maintenance cost for my dogs is more then 40 lacs.. https://t.co/gd7nvmrsVO — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) January 29, 2018

Class you are Sachin!?! Stoop to such low levels for publicity? How come your partners that you introduced are still involved and continue to participate if IFP is rigged? Talking utter nonsense! Payment delay tactics!! https://t.co/u8jn11LG8F — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 29, 2018

I agree raj what levels you have stopped to after coming and beginning me to buy in your league,and when I did not this is the level u go down to.,enjoy ur cheap publicity https://t.co/LhFU1jZmGM — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) January 29, 2018

Standing you reach my waist line! I still did business with not so equals! I remember someone on big boss calling you dedh footiya explains where the brains are! https://t.co/NcunAqAeyC — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) January 29, 2018

Best of luck to the sold out league and to the people who bought in & this rigged up poker tournament.,I rest coz I cannot deal with nonsense coz some1 wants attention.,from the media.,I dint know @TheRajKundra you were so desperate for monies and go down to such cheap levels.. https://t.co/2FEETu5ZeR — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) January 29, 2018

Go ahead mr.,kundra now massage your ego enuf.,I have walked in the dirt and walked out clean.,speak as much shit doesn’t make u good..continue this is it..enjoy ur cheap thrills.. https://t.co/FBdieSm6HV — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) January 29, 2018

I don’t need to show what I have got,atleast to people like you.,I trust in my country and it’s judiciary system.,truth shall prevail.. https://t.co/XXJkYPTuJH — Sachiin (@sachiinjoshi) January 29, 2018

Asrani further accused Raj of making "Ponzi schemes" and said that he has been making false accusations in attempt to cover up his fraudulent acts. Meanwhile, president of International Federation of Match Poker , Patrick Nally has rubbished the allegations of the game being rigged.

In a statement, he demanded an apology from Sachiin, and stated that he would have to take legal action if the actor fails to issue an apology,