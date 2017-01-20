Just days ahead of the the third and final ODI between India and England scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, comes the news of opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan being rushed to a Kolkata hospital.

Fret not, matters are not that serious. At the most, the 31-year-old could miss the match, but nothing more than that.

However, even that is possibly not happening as an India cricket team source has mentioned that Dhawan should be ready by Sunday's match. "He went to have a look at his sore thumb, but should be fine for Sunday's game," a source from the team told India Today.

So, here's what happened: Hours after landing at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in the City of Joy on Friday, Dhawan headed straight to the Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals to have a check up on his left thumb.

This is the same troubling left thumb that kept him out of the India vs New Zealand ODI series last year. Dhawan had picked up a minor fracture while playing for Team India in the Test series against the Black Caps between September and October last year.

"He went to consult in the radiology department and was there for more than an hour," an official from Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals has been quoted as saying.

Dhawan's absence from the match -- if it indeed happens -- will not hamper the team composition of the home side in any way. The batsman has been totally out of form, scoring just 12 runs (1 in the first ODI, 11 in the 2nd ODI) in the ongoing series against England.

The 31-year-old has also come under immense criticism from the fans lately for his poor performances.