India cricket team's Gabbar Shikhar Dhawan is doing his best to produce one good performance after another in the ongoing T20I tour in South Africa, but deep down, it is major missing happening for the opening batsman. Dhawan's wife Aesha is not currently with him on the tour, and he is missing her like anything.

On the eve of India's second T20 match with South Africa, the 32-year-old opening batsman posted some photos of his family and wrote a heartfelt message for his wife Aesha and daughter Aliyah Dhawan.

"Only when you spend so much time away from family, you realize how much you actually miss them!" wrote the cricketer on Instagram.

"I miss spending time with my kids, playing with them, cooking for them and being there for them. Also miss the Mrs like crazy! Want to spend quality time with her once I go back..love you all to the moon and back," Dhawan wrote, tagging wife Aesha and daughter Aliyah in his post.

Dhawan married Aesha in 2012 and together they have a son named Zoravar, born in 2014. Rhea and Aliyah Dhawan are Aesha's daughters from a previous marriage.

The southpaw was the top scorer for Virat Kohli's side in the 1st T20 against South Africa as he blasted 72 runs off 69 balls. India won the match by 28 runs and went 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series.

The second T20I is scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, at Centurion.