Mahindra, the utility vehicle specialist of the country, is all set to take some major decisions that will see their slow-selling models getting discontinued. The Mumbai-based automaker is currently going through a transition phase on the product launch front and getting prepared for the stricter Bharat Stage VI emission norms that will come into effect on April 1, 2020.

Mahindra seems to have found that the upgrading of some of its slow-selling vehicles is not financially viable and hence it may phase out those models in the next 18-24 months. "We have to meet BS-VI in all of our products. We have already made a decision on dropping some products when we go to BS-VI, (which are) low volume products. And we have to invest in all the safety regulations that are coming in and therefore there is no letting up of investment in those areas," MoneyControl quoted Pawan Goenka, managing director at Mahindra & Mahindra as saying.

While he refused to explain details of the models in the queue for phasing out, the vehicles in question are expected to be Verito Vibe notchback, Verito sedan, Xylo MPV and Nuvosport compact SUV. These four models are the current slow sellers in Mahindra's table.

Mahindra is not compromising its presence in the utility vehicle segment and has planned two new models this year. These include a premium multi-utility vehicle codenamed U321 that will take on the Toyota Innova Crysta, followed by a compact SUV codenamed S201 to be positioned below the Scorpio. Meanwhile, discontinuation of Verito and Vibe will see Mahindra bidding goodbye to small car segment.

Mahindra is also working on a 2.0-litre that will meet BS-VI emission norms. It will be light, more fuel efficient and also more refined. The new mill will be the default engine for many of the Mahindra's future SUVs.

Source: MoneyControl