IT'S OFFICIAL! The Shield, one of the most powerful stables in the history of WWE, has reunited. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose came together after a span of many years to take down the Miz, Curtis Axel, Cesaro and Sheamus on Monday Night Raw October 10 and re-enacted their iconic fist pose.

By the end of the show, RAW general manager Kurt Angle sanctioned a four-on-three match between The Shield and the team of Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and Braun Strowman at the TLC pay-per-view, scheduled for October 22.

It will be a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match.

With WWE Monday Night RAW returning to Indianapolis, Indiana, several WWE aficionados predicted the reunion of the veteran trio. The Shield made their debut at the the Survivor Series 2012 pay-per-view and then broke up on Raw after Payback 2014. All in the same city!

Reactions poured in aplenty from the WWE fans as well as other fellow pro wrestlers.

One of the reactions to watch out for came from WWE announcer Renee Young, who is the wife of Dean Ambrose. The gorgeous blonde shared a saucy gif on her twitter page and has left the fans cracking up!

Ambrose a.k.a Jonathan David Good, married Renee Young, a.k.a Renee Jane Paquette, in April 2017.

Check these out:

And on the ninth day of October, in the year two thousand and seventeen, The Shield returned. #BelieveThat



pic.twitter.com/eywLQTm4Sw — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 10, 2017

You guys! It the Shield!!!! The SHIELD pic.twitter.com/wab66YoddP — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) October 10, 2017

Ohhhhhhhh man. I gots me a real one!!!! pic.twitter.com/BiS29olJBp — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) October 10, 2017

Dean Ambrose listening this pic.twitter.com/H4vfdxcxLv — Macedo castro (@rafaelmacedocas) October 10, 2017

The WWE, meanwhile, wasted no time in bringing out the new t-shirt of the Shield. It is now available for purchase!