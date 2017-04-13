Model and actress Shibani Dandekar has set the temperature soaring with a photoshoot for Maxim India. The sizzling diva will appear in the magazine's April issue.

Shibani shows her sexy side in the pictures. The Shaandaar actress flaunts her curves in the most sensual manner, and it will surely make eyes pop.

Photographer Nick Saglimbeni is the man behind the lenses. Fashion stylist Chandni Bahri and makeup artist Amelia Daswani made sure Shibani looked super gorgeous and sizzling in the photoshoot.

Shibani had worked in movies like Roy, Shaandaar, and will be soon seen in the upcoming movie Noor as well. She is a singer and has hosted a number of TV shows as well. Though she is yet to get a big break in films, Shibani has a considerable fan base. Check Shibani's hot pictures for Maxim India April issue: