Sizzling Sherlyn Chopra has raised the temperature on Instagram with her extremely sultry photos and videos from a photoshoot.

Believed to be the first Playboy model from India, Sherlyn shared some super steamy pictures and videos from her latest photoshoot.

The diva almost bared it all in this sultry photoshoot and flaunted much more than just her toned thighs in the sexiest manner possible. She wore a white dress but made sure to tease her fans with much of her assets.

In some other photos, Sherlyn is seen flaunting her curves in a black see-through bikini, raising the mercury levels. She is one of the boldest divas in India's glamour industry, and this photoshoot validates that fact.

Her followers and fans on Instagram have been drooling over her hotness. They cannot stop praising Sherlyn's sexy avatar. Although Sherlyn looks extremely sizzling in this photoshoot, she had made headlines earlier for much bolder acts.

She has featured nude in Kamasutra 3D and had played much bolder roles in films like Red Swastik among some others. While she was last seen in a short film titled Maya, Sherlyn had a steamy cameo in the movie Wajah Tum Ho.

Check Sherlyn's raunchy photoshoot pictures and videos here:

Sherlyn had said that she had a royal experience during her photoshoot for the Playboy magazine.

"I wrote to Huge Hefner in May 2012, expressing my desire to do a shoot for Playboy. I got a reply in less than a week. I met him two months later at the famed Playboy mansion. It felt immensely exhilarating to be welcomed by an iconic entertainment mogul as his guest. It was an all-expenses-paid vacation. It was too good to be true. I was pampered silly by his staff who made my trip to Los Angeles memorable. The Playboy mansion was magnificient, with breathtaking architecture, greenery and wildlife. I was treated like royalty," she had told Mid-Day earlier.