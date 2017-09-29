Ever since the success of Malayalam comedy entertainer Vellimoonga, actor Biju Menon has become one of the bankable actors in Mollywood. After many superhits, the actor's next comedy film Sherlock Toms hit the theatres in many parts of India on Friday, September 29.

Read Tharangam review || Ramaleela audience response || Udaharanam Sujatha review

Storyline

Directed by Shafi, Sherlock Toms goes through the life of an enforcement officer Toms, who struggles with his marital relationship with Rekha (Srindaa). Miya George plays a journalist Shiney Mattummel in the movie, which also has Salim Kumar, Vijayaraghavan, Suresh Krishna and Kalabhavan Shajon in significant roles.

Check: Malayalam movies to watch this week

Shafi was earlier associated with Biju in the movies Marykundoru Kunjadu, Venicile Vyapari and 101 Weddings, and this is the first time that the actor is playing a lead role in the hitmaker's directorial venture. Meanwhile, Shafi's previous outing Two Countries, starring Dileep and Mamta Mohandas, was a blockbuster.

Sachy and Najim Koya have jointly penned the script of the film for which Bijibal and Alby handled the music and camera departments, respectively.

Sherlock Toms is produced under the banner of Global United Media, which has bankrolled some of the recent hits in Malayalam.

Check out audience response on Biju Menon's Sherlock Toms movie:

Forum Reelz

#BijuMenon's #SherlockToms Abv Avg First Half Followed By Avg Second Half ; Good Climax Good Perfo By #BijuMenon One Time Watchable

Eldho Kurian‏

#SherlockToms. Strictly average one. Some onliners are good . Expected climax . Rating 2.5/5

Malayalam Review‏

#SherlockToms Average One Screenplay Not Upto the Mark & Comedies also Not Impressive Climax Portions 2.5/5

Cinema Today‏

#SherlockTomsAverage movie.. entertaining 1st half & an average 2nd half. Can satisfies family audiences Biju menon superb Rating 2.75/5

Cinemaas Now‏

#SherlockToms Average movie ! Interesting 1st half & an average 2nd half. Can be good for family audiences! Biju menon superb! Rating 2.75/5

Movie Planet

Watched #SherlockToms

Ok First Half

Overall Watchable To Good Level

Superb Climax

My Rating : 3/5

Malayalam box office‏