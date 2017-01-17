Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss' Sherlock , which aired its Season 4 finale on Sunday, is one of the most popular shows on television. But the future of the show is yet uncertain as its lead stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman are reportedly not too keen to return for a possible Season 5.

Cumberbatch and Freeman play Sherlock and his trusted sidekick Watson respectively, but they do not have much of a friendship outside of work, claims The Sun.

"Benedict and Martin aren't mates and they don't spend time together away from the show," an insider told the newspaper. "They're professional and very polite to each other, but there's not the warmth you'd expect after filming together for six years. There isn't a huge desire to come back for another season."

There is yet to be an official confirmation on Season 5. If it is greenlit, then we could expect it to be aired in the beginning of 2019. However, getting everyone together will indeed be a difficult task as both Cumberbatch and Freeman are busy with their film projects. Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman are now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the year ahead looks busy for the duo.

"Everybody's schedule is difficult," Moffat told the Radio Times. "Benedict and Martin aren't just two of the finest actors of their generation, they're stars, in demand everywhere. Sherlock can only ever be a passion project. So give us a moment and Mark and I will go back to [Arthur Conan] Doyle and see what we've missed. The game may still be on."