Season 4 of Sherlock ended on Sunday with The Final Problem where Benedict Cumberbatch's character met a villain who matched his intellect and who turned out to be his deadliest adversary – his sister Eurus who had been locked up in a facility for the criminally insane for decades.

Eurus tried to take down her estranged brothers, but at the end of episode 3, everything was back to normal in Sherlock and his companion Watson's world. They were back in 221B Baker Street solving crimes, and this could be the beginning of a new phase for Sherlock, believes co-creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. If there is a fifth season, then it will be about Sherlock's humanity, hinted Moffat.

"I suppose it's that Sherlock now finally understands that's he's stronger and smarter than Mycroft in a way," he was quoted as saying by Radio Times. "But not because he is actually smarter – he's less smart – but because his emotions, his connections to other human beings, the wisdom he has gained from his connections he has made in the world, make him stronger.

"He isn't as smart as Eurus, he isn't as smart as Mycroft but he is always going to win against them because he is better and stronger. That is him becoming the Sherlock Holmes of Basil Rathbone and [fellow Holmes actor] Jeremy Brett, the one we're used to, the wise old man… who is still terrifying and still cold but has a heart that you never doubt."

There is yet to be an official confirmation on Season 5, if it is greenlit then we could expect be aired in the beginning of 2019.

"Everybody's schedule is difficult," Moffet told the Radio Times. "Benedict and Martin aren't just two of the finest actors of their generation, they're stars, in demand everywhere. Sherlock can only ever be a passion project. So give us a moment and Mark and I will go back to [Arthur Conan] Doyle and see what we've missed. The game may still be on."