Season 4 episode 2 of Sherlock is titled The Lying Detective and it will introduce Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock Holmes, who is awaiting Moriarty's next move, to a new villain -- Culverton Smith.

According to the synopsis of the episode on PBS' website, Culverton Smith, the character essayed by Toby Jones, is probably one of the most deadliest enemies Sherlock will face. "In episode two Sherlock, Season 4, Sherlock faces perhaps the most chilling enemy of his long career: the powerful and seemingly unassailable Culverton Smith, a man with a very dark secret indeed," the episode summary reads.

The episode seems to be inspired by Sir Arthur Connan Doyle's The Dying Detective, where Sherlock is dying of a rare disease and John Watson is called to tend him. The television adaptation will see Sherlock trying to lure his friend back into his life with a fake illness.

As viewers saw, the Season 4 premiere of Sherlock ended on a sad note for John Watson as he lost his wife Mary to a bullet that was meant for Sherlock. Sadly, post Mary's death, Watson cut off all ties with Sherlock, blaming Sherlock for the tragedy.

Towards the end of the episode we saw Sherlock receiving a package in the mail with the words "Miss Me?" written on it. The package contained a CD from Mary and in a pre-recorded video she urges Sherlock to save John Watson.

Talking about Mary's death scene, Amanda Abbington said it was fun to film. "It was good, we took a day and a half, it was sensitively handled but it was good fun because I worked with these guys (Benedict and Martin) and these guys are brilliant," she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"It's always nice when you get something like that in the script, and it says you get shot and you have to say all of these last things, it's a dream for an actor because you can just kind of just completely self-indulge and go to town with it and I think I did."