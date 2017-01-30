Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations

Sherlock Holmes is the world’s most famous fictional detective. Created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887, the iconic character has since appeared in dozens of films and TV shows.The current BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Holmes and Dr Watson Watson, has become a global phenomenon.In this 360 video we’re going to take you around some of the London filming locations seen in the show.
