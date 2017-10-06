Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's spat is being termed as one of the biggest and ugliest tussles in the Hindi film industry till date. Their fans, who are quite fed up with their war of words, are urging Kangana and Hrithik to stop their ugly mud-slinging game once and for all on social media. And actor Shekhar Suman seems to be one of them too.

A lot has been said and written about Kangana and Hrithik over the past few days. Many people including the film fraternity have been keeping a close eye on the recent developments of the case. Not only that but they have started taking sides as well but being publicly invisible. But Shekhar Suman looks quite disturbed after witnessing their private lives going public all over the celluloid.

Shekhar Suman, who has never missed an opportunity to take a dig at Kangana at any given point of time, posted a cryptic message on Twitter that might be in reference to the legal battle between Hrithik and Kangana where each of them is trying to malign each other in public.

Going by his tweets, we can figure out that the actor wants to convey that the fight won't lead the two actors anywhere but to their end.

"U can't strengthen d weak by weakening the strong. u can't help small men by tearing down big men. u can't help d poor by destroying the rich. There is no honourable way to kill, no gentle way to destroy.There is nothing gud about a war except its ending," Shekhar Suman wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, Hrithik, who has been tight-lipped all this while, released his first statement claiming that he was never in a relationship with Kangana and haven't met her in private other than discussing work. In response, Kangana's lawyer has challenged Hrithik to answer his questions that he released in his statement. On the other hand, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has taken a firm stand on Twitter against Hrithik to put a strong fight on behalf of her sister.