Shekhar Suman has taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut yet again, this time in context of her recent response to director Karan Johar's criticisms. Shekhar took to Twitter and ridiculed Kangana.

"Bad ass bad mouth bad films bad acting bad behaviour bad english..what next?," Shekhar tweeted. Although he did not mention Kangana's name, it is very much evident that it was aimed at the Queen actress.

Nevertheless, this tweet again did not go down well with Kangana's fans, who in return slammed Shekhar on Twitter. The tweet received series of replies from the actress' fans, ridiculing his and his son Adhyayan Suman's career.

Earlier, Karan had slammed Kangana for she accusing the former for nepotism and had called him "movie mafia". The film-maker had responded to her saying that she always tries to play the "victim card". Later, the national-award winning actress had hit back saying that she was playing the "badass card".

Bad ass bad mouth bad films bad acting bad behaviour bad english ..what next? — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) 9 March 2017

This is not the first time that Shekhar targetted Kangana on Twitter. Post the box office failure of Rangoon, Shekhar mocked her saying: "One cocaine actress was carrying the burden of her non existent stardom. She has fallen flat on her face n how. Guess this is poetic justice".

Shekhar and Kangana's enmity has a history that has a connection with the former's son Adhyayan, who was once Kangana's boyfriend. He had earlier accused Kangana of practising black magic and even adding her "impure blood" (suggesting menstrual blood) into his food.