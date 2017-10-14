After 64-year-old Alphons Kannanthanam was recently sworn in as the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Culture and Tourism in the union cabinet, it was his wife Sheela Kannanthanam, who became the butt of jokes on social media. While speaking to media persons in New Delhi, she just couldn't hold back her excitement over her husband's achievement. That was more than enough for the social media to prey on her, with hilarious trolls and memes.

"Entamme swantham bhaasha aayathond oru relaxation ond. English paranju paranju maduthu" (It's quite a relaxation to speak in one's own language as I am tired on speaking in English), she told a Malayalam news channel. The netizens grabbed on this and it has now become a popular dialogue among Keralites, with people of all ages imitating the gestures of Sheela in various viral dubsmash videos.

Now, an interesting remix song, made using Sheela's dialogues is trending online. When music composer Krishna Raaj released the remix version of her famous dialogue, he wouldn't have imagined that it would become viral. The song became an instant hit with over 7.3 lakh views on the Facebook page of Elephant Egg alone.

Later, Dubsmash queen Sowbhagya Venkitesh, daughter of actress Thara Kalyan, was apparantly the first one to release a dubsmash video of the remix version. Soon after it was shared on her social media page, the one-minute long video became so popular with many popular Facebook pages -- Smart Pix Media, Variety Media, BlueOwl Media nd V4 Media -- too sharing it. Overall, Sowbhagya's performance has been viewed over 20 million times, at the time of reporting.

Overwhelmed by the response, Sowbhagya took to her social media page to thank everyone for supporting her. She also appreciated Krishna Raaj for his creativity and the sportive spirit of Sheela Kannanthanam.

"Sheela mam knowingly or unknowingly u have earned so many who love u so much for your innocent speech... And i really love your sportive spirit which makes u even more adorable... I must say that u created a signature dialogue among the youngsters...[sic]," Sowbhagya wrote on her social media page.

Now, many other spin-off videos of Entamme have also surfaced online and looks like Keralites are celebrating it as the next Jimikki Kammal song that had even crossed the boundaries.

Here is the original Entamme remix version:

Here are the spin off versions of Entamme:

