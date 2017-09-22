Losing weight can be a tough thing; if you are already working out and following a strict diet, yet not getting the results, you should add tea to your daily diet. It's widely known that tea can prevent many health problems like arthritis, tooth decay and can even keep strokes away but many aren't aware tea has compounds that help in absorption of fat.

Since a variety of teas are available in the market, it can be quite confusing as to which one to choose; rather, which are the ones that will actually help you lose weight. We bring you 7 types of teas that are best for shedding the extra kilos:

Green tea

Green tea can be really helpful in shedding the flab. Researchers say chemical EGCG in green tea speeds up the metabolism. It raises the antioxidants level that boosts metabolism and burns fat. Green tea can burn almost 70 calories in a day.

Peppermint tea

You can have the tea hot or cold according to your preference. It will speed up your digestion and will help you burn calories. To make the tea, you need peppermint leaves (fresh or dried)and add them to boiling water. After straining you can add honey if you need.

Oolong tea

The semi-fermented tea, oolong is considered to be more effective than green tea by the researchers. It burns fat and helps reduce cholesterol. As part of a 2009 study by Chinese researchers, about two-third of participants who had oolong tea for six weeks lost over 2.2 pounds and 12 percent belly fat.

Chamomile tea

Sleep experts suggest having chamomile tea before going to bed. The medicinal quality of chamomile not only calms the nervous system but also helps to burn fat.

White tea

According to a study published in the journal Nutrition & Metabolism in 2009, white tea helps in breaking down fat cells as well as prevents accumulation of fatty tissue due to high antioxidant content in the tea, especially aforementioned chemical ECGC.

Black tea

The main reason for the black tea being so popular is that it is said to be protective against diabetes. However, scientists have found that it can even help in preventing weight gain even when a person is on a high-fat diet. It reportedly has the capability of blocking fat absorption during digestion.

Rose tea

Rose tea is made by mixing fresh roses and the bud of the tea. It not only helps in clearing the toxins but also prevents constipation and helps in reducing weight. It contains vitamins A, B3, C, D and E.