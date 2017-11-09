The Kerala government has launched a first-of-its-kind scheme called "She Pad," as part of which state-run schools will provide free sanitary napkins to students.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the scheme on Facebook on Wednesday, November 8, and explained that it aims to ensure menstrual hygiene.

The new project will be initially implemented in as many as 300 government and government-aided private schools across 114 panchayats within the current academic year.

Vijayan has also promised cupboards to store the quality sanitary pads as well as eco-friendly incinerators to dispose the used pads. The scheme will be expanded to other schools in the coming years.

Special campaigns and camps will also be conducted as part of the She Pad scheme to raise awareness among students about the importance of menstrual hygiene.

"Menstrual hygiene is every girl's right. I hope She Pad scheme will break the taboo on the topic and help girls to be confident and healthy without thinking it is impure [translated from Malayalam]," the chief minister wrote on social media.

The initiative, implemented by the Women's Development Corporation in association with local-self governments for almost Rs 30 crore, will benefit girls from class VI to XII and teachers of these institutions.

